iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21.

