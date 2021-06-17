iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.11. 90,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,364. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.43 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

