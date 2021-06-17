iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.29. 7,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,525. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

