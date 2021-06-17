iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,386 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $266,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,893,000 after buying an additional 220,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,794. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.