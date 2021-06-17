iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.82. 26,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

