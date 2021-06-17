iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 62,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

