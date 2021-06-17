Istar Inc. Purchases 12,793 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,200,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,254,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.53 per share, with a total value of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. bought 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

