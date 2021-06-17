iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $826,500.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 571,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $913.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.04.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITOS. Wedbush boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

