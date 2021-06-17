Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera Sells 32,855 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J. Joseph Bergera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 924 shares of Iteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,468.00.

On Monday, June 7th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 2,101 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $14,707.00.

On Friday, June 4th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 317,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $7,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

