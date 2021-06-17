J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the May 13th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in J.Jill by 560.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 96,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.68. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.