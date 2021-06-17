James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $51,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,235.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $322.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

