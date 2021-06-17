James Ralph Scapa Sells 19,709 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,280,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,168,767.60.

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,375. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.80 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the software’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,818 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,545 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,353 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

