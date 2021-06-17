James Slavet Sells 2,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50.

On Monday, April 12th, James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00.

Redfin stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,442.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

