Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) & Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Critical Contrast

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Value Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.30 billion 2.86 $161.60 million $3.01 12.67 Value Line $40.30 million 7.16 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Janus Henderson Group and Value Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.98, suggesting a potential downside of 26.64%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Value Line.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 23.48% 13.06% 9.05% Value Line 46.98% 32.63% 17.01%

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Value Line has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Value Line on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

