Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in May

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,908,600 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 13th total of 4,212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,771.5 days.
JNNDF stock remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.58.
Japan Display Company Profile
