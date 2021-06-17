JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Trimmed by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 424,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

