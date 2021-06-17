Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

