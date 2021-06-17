Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

