Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €124.70 ($146.71).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €125.34 ($147.46) on Monday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €121.84.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.