Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 923 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth $60,454,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth $23,604,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

