Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

