Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 2.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 141,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 232,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth $40,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

