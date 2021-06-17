John P. Stupp, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

