Jonathan Monson Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 427.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

