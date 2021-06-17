Jonathan Monson Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 427.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.