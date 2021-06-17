Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,556 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $2,278,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,539,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,504,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $5.03 on Thursday, hitting $244.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,714. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $139.19 and a one year high of $270.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Morningstar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Morningstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

