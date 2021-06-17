Josiah Hornblower Sells 5,356 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $190,963.55.

Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 283,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

STTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

