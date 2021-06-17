JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.19% of Gerdau worth $109,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

