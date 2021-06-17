JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 205,587 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.36% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $92,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

EWT stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

