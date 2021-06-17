JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $106.88 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 80.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,580,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $106,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

EVBG stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

