JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $115.50 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Premier were worth $115,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Premier by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Premier by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Premier by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

