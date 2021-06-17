JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target to $60.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of ATEX opened at $49.98 on Thursday. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $54.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last three months. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Anterix by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

