JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of PPL worth $103,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

