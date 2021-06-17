JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 33,965 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $101,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,765,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $303.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.40 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

