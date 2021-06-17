JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 687,341 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 51job were worth $95,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 51job by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 51job by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. On average, research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.