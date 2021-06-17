Jrs Investments Llc Sells 7,880 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $511,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,530.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.31. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,264.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

