Juggernaut Price Hits $1.42 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $56.16 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003687 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00761666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

