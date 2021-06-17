Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

