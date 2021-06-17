Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKAYY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY remained flat at $$10.47 on Friday. 342,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.