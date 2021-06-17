Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Kaman stock opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after buying an additional 209,847 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after acquiring an additional 158,436 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 180,249 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 56.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

