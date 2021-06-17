Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

