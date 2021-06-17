Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.54. 49,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,149. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.53. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

