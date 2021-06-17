KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. 25,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

