Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total value of $2,406,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $361.83 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

