Kent Paul Thexton Sells 14,500 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,639.80.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$737.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.28 and a 52-week high of C$28.23.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.