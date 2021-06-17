Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFFB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

