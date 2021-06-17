Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,004 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $356,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 243,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

