Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the fourth quarter worth $5,296,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACIC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

