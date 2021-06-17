Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $135,486. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

