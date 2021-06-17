Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 102,680 shares of company stock valued at $107,660 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

