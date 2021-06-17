KeyCorp Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,272.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

